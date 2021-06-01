Hong Kong – Red flags hoisted at Hung Shing Yeh Beach and Clear Water Bay Second Beach

Red flags hoisted at Hung Shing Yeh Beach and Clear Water Bay Second Beach **************************************************************************



Attention TV/radio announcers:

Please broadcast the following as soon as possible:

Here is an item of interest to swimmers.

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department announced today (June 1) that due to big waves, red flags have been hoisted at Hung Shing Yeh Beach in Islands District and Clear Water Bay Second Beach in Sai Kung District. Beach-goers are advised not to swim at these beaches.