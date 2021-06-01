Hong Kong – Distinctive arts on offer at LCSD parks (with photos)

Distinctive arts on offer at LCSD parks (with photos) *****************************************************



Members of the public are invited to visit the new phase of the Arts Fun Fair to be launched by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) at Kowloon Park from this Sunday (June 6). Visitors can enjoy the beautiful scenery of the park while appreciating a wide range of handicrafts and artworks.



The 23rd phase of the Arts Fun Fair at Kowloon Park runs from June 6 until May 29 next year, and will be open from 1pm to 7pm on Sundays and public holidays at the park’s Loggia. There will be 17 stalls displaying and selling craftworks including paper crafts, handmade soaps, floral artworks and ornaments as well as arts services including marbling art and caricatures.



The Arts Fun Fair aims at enhancing public interest in the arts and enriching the arts atmosphere in Hong Kong. It will also make the park more appealing and enjoyable for park visitors, a spokesman for the LCSD said.



“The Arts Fun Fair at Kowloon Park has been well received by the general public. In addition to the fair, other specialised facilities in the park, such as the Sculpture Walk, the Sculpture Garden and the Maze Garden, also win the hearts of visitors enjoying fun-filled weekends,” the spokesman said.



In addition to the fun fair at Kowloon Park, the Arts Corner at Hong Kong Park has also commenced.



The 21st phase of the Hong Kong Park’s Arts Corner is now open from noon to 6pm every Saturday, Sunday and public holiday. It will continue until December 31 at the outdoor area near the Flagstaff House Museum of Tea Ware inside the park. There are 10 stalls in operation featuring fabric crafts and ornaments as well as stalls providing arts services including painting, sketching and calligraphy.



For enquiries, please call 2724 3344 (Kowloon Park) or 2521 5041 (Hong Kong Park).

