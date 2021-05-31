Eric G. Cornidez, MD, MBA, has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry

TUCSON, AZ, May 31, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Eric G. Cornidez, MD, MBA, has been inducted into Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

While coming of age, Dr. Cornidez struggled with limited resources, and worked hard to become the first of his family to attend college. After struggling without health insurance, he wanted to pursue a career that would allow him to serve as a bridge between communities and essential resources, like access to health services. Attending the Stanford University School of Medicine, Dr. Cornidez received a Doctor of Medicine in 2006, and promptly began his anesthesiology residency and fellowship in interventional pain management at Mayo Clinic. He is board certified in anesthesiology and pain medicine. Presently, he serves as a partner and the chief medical officer of the Pain Institute of Southern Arizona.

In his current position, Dr. Cornidez collaborates with medical staff, nurses and physicians from various specialties in order to diagnose and treat a variety of chronic pain syndromes. As a respected voice in his field, he has written several articles for professional journals, and was invited to deliver two commencement speeches. For his efforts in his career, Dr. Cornidez was named as the Tucson Hispanic Businessman of the Year by the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in 2019, the same year he graduated with a Master of Business Administration from the University of Arizona. In addition, under his leadership, the Pain Institute of Southern Arizona was recognized with the prestigious Copper Cactus Award by the Tucson Metro Chamber, in the category business growth.

Throughout his career, Dr. Cornidez has been most proud of the work he has done to facilitate a patient’s journey after a spinal fracture left him in debilitating pain. He was able to get the patient the treatment he needed, and later received a letter from the patient’s daughter, stating that her father was able to walk her down the aisle at her wedding. This experience made Dr. Cornidez realize what was at stake for most patients who otherwise would not have access to vital health services.

Dr. Cornidez has attributed his professional success to an abiding desire to help others who need resources, just as he once did. He has also been grateful for his mentors, who helped him throughout the course of his career. Civically, he has volunteered his time with the Tucson Metro Chamber, United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, Make-A-Wish Arizona and Knights of Columbus. Professionally, he maintains his affiliation with the Arizona Medical Association, the American Society of Anesthesiologists and the Arizona Society of Interventional Pain Physicians. Looking toward the future, Dr. Cornidez plans to build a center of excellence that focuses on pain related issues.

