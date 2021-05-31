Ads4Earth gets listed on THE OCMX™

VISALIA, CA, May 31, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Ads4Earth is a social benefit corporation that has developed a social media engagement platform that impact the worlds current model of advertising, social media, and sustainability.

The OCMX™ is pleased to announce the listing of Ads4Earth to its online portal which offers Investors and Advisors the ability to learn more about this exciting opportunity.

The OCMX™ has spent considerable time completing its due diligence on Ads4Earth and concluded that there is indeed a tremendous potential for this opportunity.

The OCMX™ noted that Ads4Earth exhibits the main components of any solid opportunity, namely a solid management team, a great track record, and a number of key competitive advantages.

What They Do

Ads4Earth has built a new social media app that connects advertisers to directly to sustainable audiences. On Ads4Earth people control their own data and choose when and how they interact with advertisers. Our partnerships with trusted, proven non-profits increase advertiser credibility in the minds of consumers.

Additionally, advertisers can design interactive campaigns that benefit all stakeholders and produce authentic relationships leading to long term value and brand loyalty. Users are motivated to spend time on 4Earth because 80% of ad revenue earned from their time on platform is then donated to an environmental NGO that they have selected to support on the platform.

OPPORTUNITY HIGHLIGHTS

Social dilemma



Social media is in desperate need of a new model that provides trust, transparency, and a safe environment. We offer that.

Data Privacy



Offering users full data control puts us ahead of the curve on inevitable legislation.

Climate change



80% of Gen Z believe they need to do something about the environment, but they don’t have the resources to make a difference. We are the tool that can empower a generation.

Fundraising



When so few people have the means to support charities and schools, we can leverage their time participating to help the schools and NGOs they believe in providing a tremendous source of funds for those schools and NGOs.

Where They Are Headed

Ads4Earth is moving to the forefront of a movement that shows doing good and making money can go hand in hand. That with the right business model, you can provide better returns for investors and create a world worth living in.

Through its data privacy policies and unmanipulated social feed, Ads4Earth is the first platform that does not make its users the product and will be the example for how social media should exist in the future.

MANAGEMENT TEAM

Gold Hood, CEO



Formerly VP at BlackRock, ambassador for SheEO, and executive at several startups and global sustainable financial institutions.

Betty Estrada, CGO



Betty has dedicated 25 years to transitioning organizations – all sizes and stages to “the next level” of growth on a global scale while adding value to society in over 25 countries.

Tom Barnhill, CFO



Highly accomplished, experienced CFO with progressive, professional experience in finance and operations management within start-ups and multi-million-dollar organizations.

Bryanne Peterson, CAO



World class researcher, Ms. Magazine author, and military veteran turned PhD. Bryanne is a polymath with a penchant for making a difference.

ABOUT THE OCMX™

The OCMX™ is changing how companies generate exposure in the financial marketplace and raise funds as we know it. The OCMX™ serves both public and private companies in need of market exposure during financial raises. It does this by way of connecting the relevant companies with financial institutions all in one online transparent portal. The OCMX™ (P2P Financial Inc.) launched in September of 2009 out of Toronto but has since expanded its operations to include Quebec, Alberta, Manitoba, and British Columbia.

The OCMX™ connects investors and advisors directly with companies seeking to raise funds or gain broad market exposure. The OCMX™ provides an open venue for innovative growth companies and leading investment funds to generate market awareness, raise funds, or connect with investors and advisors.

The OCMX™ provides companies, funds, investors, and advisors instant access to its Online Portal so that they can actively source and connect with their next opportunity, advisor, investor, client, or financing partner.

