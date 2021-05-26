Venus Michael Account-Ablility Offers Profit First Bookkeeping

Venus Michael is a certified bookkeeper and Profit First professional. Her expertise can save your business a lot of money and give you peace of mind. Venus specializes in Profit First and can help you find sensible solutions for your business’s financial department. Whether you need help organizing an existing business or are planning to start a new one, make Venus Michael Account-Ability your first contact.

Having a Profit First professional handle your bookkeeping ensures that you always get paid. This system makes sure that owners get their percentage first from each sale, then the remainder is split up with a specific formula. These percentages of each sale are put into separate accounts to cover specific expenses like operating costs and taxes. Venus Michael Account-Ability uses Profit First bookkeeping to make businesses profitable and sustainable. Her bookkeeping skills put more money in your pocket and keeps cash flow steady. It flips most traditional accounting models upside down.

Traditional accounting systems pay everyone else first and the owner gets what’s left after all other expenses are paid. Venus Michael creates a plan that sets aside your profit from each sale right off the top. You won’t be worried that you aren’t making any money when she handles your bookkeeping and accounting. Venus knows how to put your money where it works best for you. You can rest easy knowing she is taking care of your books.

Allotting certain percentages of your business’s profit to these separate accounts helps cut expenses. Profit First stops you from setting aside way too much for certain expenses. This system is based on the idea that we usually spend the full amount we set aside for a purchase instead of buying something more reasonable.

Venus Michael uses Profit First to help you set up individual expense accounts to set aside percentages of your profit into different accounts, you force yourself to limit spending for that area to what’s in the account for it. Purchase what you need with what you have set aside for it, nothing more.

Let Venus Michael help you keep more of your profit. She can use her expertise to make a plan that takes the stress off of you when it comes to accounting. She develops permanent profitability systems that keep businesses making money. Leave the bookkeeping up to Venus. She is the trusted advisor you need to get your cash flowing smoothly, reduce debt, and control expenses.

If you need professional accounting and bookkeeping services, let Venus Michael Account-Ability keep you on track for success. She is a certified Profit First professional, make an appointment with her today. Find out how Venus can get your records and financial information in order. She specializes in creating plans that make business more profitable.

About Venus Michael Account-Ability