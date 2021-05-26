Prepr Foundation and CertNexus Partner to Develop IT Skills of the Future

CertNexus®, a global leader of vendor-neutral, emerging technology certifications and micro-credentials and Prepr Foundation — whose mission is to skill over one million individuals by 2024 — today announced a partnership to facilitate and accelerate closing the rapidly growing global skills gap.

The two organizations have signed an agreement that meets both organizations’ shared mission of providing education to employment solutions, and further future-proof skills through lifelong learning opportunities. Prepr Foundation will expand its current offerings by including new learning opportunities in their challenge-based, project-based, learning model, mapping them to CertNexus industry certifications. CertNexus will recognize Prepr Foundation’s challenge-based learning as a preferred model to prepare for CertNexus certification exams. Individuals who successfully complete both Prepr Foundation learning labs and CertNexus certifications will be better prepared to enter careers in emerging tech.

“As the need for data and digital fluency increases across the ICT sector and digitally enabled industries, access to structured learn-by doing labs will enable startups, scaleups, and large enterprise organizations to provide their people with the ability to stay in trend with the skills of the future” says Salar Chagpar, Founder & Chief Visioneer, Prepr Foundation. “We are excited to support the artificial intelligence, cyber security and deep tech ecosystem in Canada to support the creation of a competitive landscape in Canada as well as to support the Upskilling and reskilling of new and existing tech workers to further specialize with this strategic partnership.”

“We are dedicated to bringing innovative education and certification solutions to the global marketplace,” said Jeff Felice, President, CertNexus. “Partnering with the Prepr Foundation in offering skills development programs mapping to CertNexus certifications, helps us to accelerate the value we can bring to current and future professionals plus the businesses they represent. Together, we can provide tremendous value to Prepr Foundation’s growing global community and the industry as we embrace the opportunities contained within emerging tech disciplines.”

About Prepr Foundation

Prepr is building a Global Lab Network to connect Job Seekers, Students, & Start-ups with Educators, Employees & Employers to co-LEARN. co-LAB. co-SOLVE.® real world challenges and create business opportunities. We do this by creating innovative learning experiences through project-based, challenge-based learning labs. Prepr has collaborated with strategic partners and sponsors across the globe, including Linux Foundation, Amazon Web Services, Mitacs, Ryerson University, Orbis Communication, Mozilla Foundation, University of Toronto, York University, MarS Discovery District, Government of Ontario, Government of Canada, UNDP, among others. For more information, visit http://prepr.org or contact us at info@prepr.org

About CertNexus

CertNexus is a vendor-neutral certification body, providing emerging technology certifications and micro-credentials for Business, Data, Development, IT, and Security professionals. CertNexus’ mission is to assist in closing the emerging tech global skills gap while providing individuals with a path towards establishing rewarding careers in Cybersecurity, Data Science, Internet of Things, and Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning.

CertNexus partners with highly knowledgeable and talented industry experts to ensure the integrity and quality of each exam, with all exams following a rigorous development process. Two CertNexus exams—CyberSec First Responder® (CFR) and Certified Internet of Things Practitioner (CIoTP)—are accredited under the American National Standards Institute (ANSI)/International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 17024:2012 standard while these and others have received approvals by the following: U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to fulfill Directive 8570/8140 requirements, NIST NICE Cybersecurity Workforce Framework, United Kingdom GCHQ NCSC, Skills Development Scotland, Bahrain Tamkeen, UAE Knowledge & Human Development Authority (KHDA), Malaysia Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF), Singapore CITREP+, and more. For more information, connect with CertNexus at http://certnexus.com or contact us @ info@certnexus.com.