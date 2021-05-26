MidWest Industrial Equipment Joins BYD Dealer Network

BYD Material Handling has entered into a dealership agreement with Mid-West Industrial Equipment Inc. expanding its presence into the Southwest Ohio market.

MidWest Industrial offers a full suite of services, including forklift sales, service, parts, equipment rental, and operator training. The company has locations in Piqua and Cincinnati, Ohio.

“With BYD, MidWest will be able to expand our footprint in the Dayton and Cincinnati markets. This will allow us the opportunity to showcase green technology in material handling that hasn’t been seen in this marketplace,” said Greg Meyer, president of MidWest. “With the material handling market changing and trying to use more sustainable power, we can now offer a true sustainable product for them. BYD offers us these wonderful opportunities for our current and new customers, saving them tremendous amounts of revenue in the process.”

“Partnering with MidWest Industrial will bring BYD’s clean, innovative technology to customers in Ohio. This technology will improve their production and help their bottom line,” said Terry Rains, Director of BYD North America’s Forklift Division. “MidWest Industrial is an ideal partner for BYD, bringing a strong focus on customer service and decades of industry experience.”

BYD’s material handling equipment simplifies operations by delivering a single-battery multi-shift solution. Spare batteries, cooling down batteries, and battery swapping are a thing of the past. BYD forklifts charge to full in under 90 minutes and run for up to 15-plus hours. When using opportunity charging, on breaks and downtime, your operation can truly run for 24 hours without thinking about batteries.

Unlike Lead-Acid batteries, and some “drop-in” lithium-ion batteries, BYD’s Iron Phosphate batteries feature high energy density while remaining environmentally friendly. There is no need for special ventilation requirements, watering infrastructure, or corrosion control.

As a first in the industry, BYD also offers a 110v / 15-amp plug-in charger capable of recharging its Iron Phosphate batteries. Because the Iron-Phosphate battery handles opportunity charging easily, you can even plug it in like you would your cell phone.

About BYD

The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. Globally, BYD is committed to corporate social responsibility, monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We select only suppliers who share our commitment to labor practices, human rights standards and the environment.

BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

