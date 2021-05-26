Hong Kong – Recall of specific lots of Bausch & Lomb Ophtaxia Eye Wash (with photos)

Recall of specific lots of Bausch & Lomb Ophtaxia Eye Wash (with photos) ************************************************************************



The Department of Health (DH) today (May 26) received a notification from manufacturer Bausch & Lomb (Hong Kong) Ltd on its voluntary recall of specific lots of Bausch & Lomb Ophtaxia Eye Wash.

According to the information provided by the manufacturer, the recall was initiated because conformance to the sterilisation process of some components of the eye wash could not be ensured. The manufacturer has identified the following lots which were imported to Hong Kong:



Affected lot number on carton Affected lot number on bottle ME4510 ME4425

According to the manufacturer, approximately 6 000 bottles of the affected product have been distributed to the local market and no serious adverse events have been reported so far.

“Members of the public who are using the product are advised to check the lot number on the bottle as well as on the carton of the eye wash against the affected lot numbers in the table above,” a spokesman of the DH said.

If they are using the affected lots, they should discontinue using the product immediately and call the hotline set up by the manufacturer (9749 7803) for enquiries and follow up from 9am to 6pm on Mondays to Fridays.

“Those who have used the product and are feeling unwell or are in doubt should consult healthcare professionals for advice as soon as possible,” the spokesman added.