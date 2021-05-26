Canada – Invitation to media – The Honourable Mona Fortier to announce Government of Canada support for Touverre, an SME in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
The Honourable Mona Fortier, Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance, will announce Government of Canada funding to support the growth of Touverre, a business that specializes in glassblowing creations.
The announcement of this CED financial contribution will be made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages.
Date:
May 27, 2021
Time:
9:30 a.m.
Location:
The press briefing will be held online through the Zoom platform.
Journalists must confirm their participation by registering at the following address: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iMDL5HnzTDCJkRa5i8N_9A.
Stay connected
Follow CED on social media
Consult CED’s news
Information
Media Relations
Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
dec.media.ced@canada.ca
Catherine Mounier-Desrochers
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages
catherine.mounier-desrochers@canada.ca