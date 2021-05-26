Canada – Government of Canada to announce support for Bluenose Centennial Celebrations

Lunenburg, Nova Scotia · May 26, 2021 · Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA)
The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and Member of Parliament for South Shore – St. Margarets, will announce funding to promote tourism in Lunenburg.
The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage.
Phil Watson, Captain of Bluenose II, will also speak.
Date: Thursday, May 27, 2021
Time: 9:30 a.m. ADT
Location: The virtual announcement will take place over Zoom. Please email Chris.Brooks@acoa-apeca.gc.ca to confirm your attendance and request the link.
Catherine Mounier-Desrochers
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages
Catherine.mounier-desrochers@canada.ca
Chris Brooks
Communications Director, Nova Scotia
Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency
902-830-3839
Chris.Brooks@acoa-apeca.gc.ca