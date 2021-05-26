Canada – Government of Canada to announce support for Bluenose Centennial Celebrations

Lunenburg, Nova Scotia · May 26, 2021 · Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA)



The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and Member of Parliament for South Shore – St. Margarets, will announce funding to promote tourism in Lunenburg.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, and of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Phil Watson, Captain of Bluenose II, will also speak.

Date: Thursday, May 27, 2021

Time: 9:30 a.m. ADT

Location: The virtual announcement will take place over Zoom. Please email Chris.Brooks@acoa-apeca.gc.ca to confirm your attendance and request the link.

Catherine Mounier-Desrochers

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

Catherine.mounier-desrochers@canada.ca



Chris Brooks

Communications Director, Nova Scotia

Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

902-830-3839

Chris.Brooks@acoa-apeca.gc.ca