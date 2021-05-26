Canada – Associate Minister of Finance Mona Fortier meets with the United States Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo

Today, the Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and the Associate Minister of Finance, Mona Fortier spoke with her counterpart, the US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, Wally Adeyemo.

Minister Fortier and Deputy Secretary Adeyemo spoke about the challenges brought about by the global COVID-19 pandemic and its disproportionate impact on the most vulnerable. They underscored the need for a recovery that addresses the unequal impact the pandemic has had on certain groups, including women and members of the BIPOC community.

They agreed on the importance of containing the spread of the virus and its variants, and keeping people safe and healthy through the coordinated distribution of safe, effective and free vaccines.

The Minister and the Deputy Secretary spoke of their commitment to promote diversity and an inclusive economy where no one is left behind.

Minister Fortier took the opportunity to highlight Canada’s Quality of Life Framework that, for the first time ever, has been used through Budget 2021 to integrate quality of life considerations into budget decision-making. Minister Fortier looks forward to continuing the discussion on this framework, including at the upcoming OECD Ministerial Council Meeting next week focused on building a green and inclusive future.

To conclude, Minister Fortier congratulated the Deputy Secretary on his recent appointment at the United States Treasury. They both look forward to continuing their dialogue and collaboration and to strengthening the Canada-US relationship.

