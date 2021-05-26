Award-winning Films for a Young Audience as Part of the Berlinale Summer Special

The Berlinale is the only major international film festival that also offers a programme for cinephiles under the age of 18: international cinema at the cutting edge which reflects the realities, fantasies and desires of young people. Furthermore, Generation also lays the solid and sustainable foundation for future cinema audiences: versatile, emotional and differentiated.

The Generation Kplus Childrens Jury (Aaron Julius Marx, Jarik Konstantin Richter, Nola Strunk) and the Generation 14plus Youth Jury (Rosalie Isabella Louisa Borkowski, Laura Grohmann, Milan Wahjudi) have now chosen their best films from the sections two competition programmes. Their Crystal Bears and the Special Mentions will be awarded as part of the Berlinale Summer Special from June 9 to 20, at the premieres of the respective award-winning films.

Crystal Bear for the Best Film in the Generation Kplus competition:

Beans

by Tracey Deer, Canada

Statement of the Childrens Jury:

This film, which is based on real events, has truly impressed us.

We were incredibly moved by the story which unfolded. The excellent actors turned the scenes into touching moments. A film that depicts the racism and colonialism which unfortunately still exist in the world, and compels you to reflect upon it all.

Special Mention in the Generation Kplus competition:

Una escuela en Cerro Hueso (A School in Cerro Hueso)

by Betania Cappato, Argentina

Statement of the Childrens Jury:

The editing guides you to follow the film, to live in the story and to immerse yourself into the world of the protagonist.

The film publicly addresses an important social issue, demonstrating that small things can be of great significance.

Crystal Bear for the Best Film in the Generation 14plus competition:

Stop-Zemlia

by Kateryna Gornostai, Ukraine

Statement of the Youth Jury:

The film convincingly covers a variety of important topics which appeal to us as young people. Platonic love, queerness, solidarity and psychological stress reinforce the effect of the film as an authentic coming-of-age story. By virtue of creative visualisation techniques, it becomes clear in an artistic manner how our generation dreams, feels and experiences life. The message is conveyed that it is part of life to face certain fears in order to be able to enjoy the most exciting years of youth.

Special Mention in the Generation 14plus competition:

Ninjababy

by Yngvild Sve Flikke, Norway

Statement of the Youth Jury:

This film has made a strong impression on us due to its humorous honesty on a subject that remains taboo in patriarchal societies. The inner vortex of emotions accompanying an unwanted pregnancy is articulated on screen through lively animation and evocative acting, thereby bearing witness to the feminist message, both artistically and dramaturgically.

The prizes of the International Jury of the 44th Generation were already decided upon within the framework of the Berlinale Industry Event in March, but have not yet been awarded.

The jurors Jella Haase, Mees Peijnenburg and Melanie Waelde are expected to attend the Summer Special in Berlin to present the awards.

The Grand Prix for the Best Film in the Generation Kplus competition, donated by the Deutsche Kinderhilfswerk (German Childrens Fund), goes to the film Han Nan Xia Ri (Summer Blur) by director Han Shuai. A Special Mention goes to Una escuela en Cerro Hueso (A School in Cerro Hueso). The director Betania Cappato will be present for the film premiere on June 11 in the Freiluftkino Hasenheide (Neue Bühne) in Berlin.

The Grand Prix for the Best Film in the 14plus competition, donated by the Bundeszentrale für politische Bildung (Federal Agency for Civic Education), will be awarded to director Fred Baillif for his film La Mif (The Fam) in the Freiluftkino Rehberge on June 12. A Special Mention goes to the animated film Cryptozoo. Director Dash Shaw will attend the premiere on June 11 at the Freiluftkino Rehberge.

In order to enable younger audiences to visit the open-air screenings, the Freiluftkino Hasenheide offers a new venue, the Neue Bühne. The film screenings from the Generation Kplus programme, presented with German voice-over and English subtitles, start at 5.30 pm. The main venue for the films from the 14plus programme is the Freiluftkino Rehberge, the event normally begins at 9.30 pm.