Canada – Minister Bibeau to announce next steps in helping to reduce food waste in Canada

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, and Terry Beech, Member of Parliament for Burnaby North-Seymour, will hold a virtual discussion with experts in the field of food waste and will announce an exciting opportunity to help innovators reduce food waste in Canada.
May 21, 2021 – Ottawa, Ontario – Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
Date
May 25, 2021
Time
12:30 pm (EDT)
Location
Virtual
Participation details
To join by videoconference
https://zoom.us/j/92232139765?pwd=d0Y4NGtTTzNhN1ZZQ3RpQ0pYTENwdz09
Meeting ID: 922 3213 9765
Passcode: 5CTbeW
The event will be recorded. Participants may decline to have their likeness recorded by turning their camera off. This will not impact the audio or visual transmission of the event. Please select “use computer audio” when opening the meeting in the application.
To join by telephone
Please contact the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Media Relations team to register and obtain instructions.
Jean-Sébastien Comeau
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food
jean-sebastien.comeau@canada.ca
343-549-2326