Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports invites nominations for Sports Awards 2021

Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports. Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of four years; Arjuna Award is given for consistent outstanding performance for four years; Dronacharya Award goes to the coaches for producing medal winners at prestigious international sports events whereas Dhyan Chand Award is for life time contribution to sports development. Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar is given to the corporate entities and individuals who have played a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development. Maulana AbulKalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy is given to university for overall top performance in inter-university tournaments.

The Ministry invites nominations/applications for Sports Awards each year. The notifications inviting nominations/applications for these sports awards for the year 2021 has been uploaded on the website (www.yas.nic.in) of Ministry. Indian Olympics Associations / Sports Authority of India / recognized National Sports Federations/ Sports Promotion Boards/ State and UTs Governments etc. are also intimated accordingly.

The nominations/applications from the eligible sportspersons/coaches/entities/ universities are invited for the award and are to be e-mailed to surendra.yadav@nic.in OR girnish.kumar@nic.in. Last date for receipt of nominations is 21st June, 2021 (Monday) upto 5.00 pm. Nominations received after last date will not be considered.

