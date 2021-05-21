Select Page

COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 125

May 21, 2021 | Business

India achieves a new landmark in its vaccination drive as the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 19 Cr (19,18,10,604) as per the 8 pm provisional report today.

7,36,514 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 85,84,054 across 36 States/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S. No.

States

Total

1

A & N Islands

2,352

2

Andhra Pradesh

6,672

3

Arunachal Pradesh

14,775

4

Assam

3,67,412

5

Bihar

9,92,024

6

Chandigarh

9,398

7

Chhattisgarh

6,45,108

8

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

10,101

9

Daman & Diu

11,102

10

Delhi

8,56,695

11

Goa

23,330

12

Gujarat

5,58,571

13

Haryana

6,27,428

14

Himachal Pradesh

39,992

15

Jammu & Kashmir

33,229

16

Jharkhand

2,65,931

17

Karnataka

1,37,623

18

Kerala

9,434

19

Ladakh

2,575

20

Lakshadweep

21

Madhya Pradesh

4,25,883

22

Maharashtra

6,74,139

23

Manipur

6,138

24

Meghalaya

16,769

25

Mizoram

9,440

26

Nagaland

7,376

27

Odisha

2,43,172

28

Puducherry

1,371

29

Punjab

2,51,892

30

Rajasthan

11,10,697

31

Sikkim

4,035

32

Tamil Nadu

45,136

33

Telangana

652

34

Tripura

40,360

35

Uttar Pradesh

8,51,594

36

Uttarakhand

1,90,289

37

West Bengal

91,359

Total

85,84,054

*Figures for 1st dose coverage for the States of Chhattisgarh Punjab include 6.2 2.3 lakh doses respectively, administered in the age of 18-44 yrs, from 1 May to 19 May 21, and reported on 20 May 21. These figures are yet to be reconciled on CoWIN.

The total of 19,18,10,604 include 97,23,296 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 66,80,206 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,47,84,918 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 82,84,445 FLWs (2nd dose), and 85,84,054 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose). 5,98,12,707 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 95,75,946 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,62,36,899 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,81,28,133 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

HCWs

1st Dose

97,23,296

2nd Dose

66,80,206

FLWs

1st Dose

1,47,84,918

2nd Dose

82,84,445

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

85,84,054

Age Group 45 to 60 years

1st Dose

5,98,12,707

2nd Dose

95,75,946

Over 60 years

1st Dose

5,62,36,899

2nd Dose

1,81,28,133

Total

19,18,10,604

As on Day-125 of the vaccination drive (20th May, 2021), total 14,56,088 vaccine doses were given. 12,73,785 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,82,303 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 8 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Date: 20th May, 2021 (125th Day)

HCWs

1stDose

12,859

2ndDose

9,341

FLWs

1stDose

63,861

2nd Dose

18,532

18-44 years

1st Dose

7,36,514

45 to 60 years

1stDose

3,29,403

2nd Dose

98,925

Over 60 years

1stDose

1,31,148

2nd Dose

55,505

Total Achievement

1stDose

12,73,785

2ndDose

1,82,303

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

****

MV

HFW/COVID Vaccination/20th May2021/5

(Release ID: 1720480)
Visitor Counter : 2