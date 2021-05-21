COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 125

India achieves a new landmark in its vaccination drive as the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 19 Cr (19,18,10,604) as per the 8 pm provisional report today.
7,36,514 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 85,84,054 across 36 States/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.
S. No.
States
Total
1
A & N Islands
2,352
2
Andhra Pradesh
6,672
3
Arunachal Pradesh
14,775
4
Assam
3,67,412
5
Bihar
9,92,024
6
Chandigarh
9,398
7
Chhattisgarh
6,45,108
8
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
10,101
9
Daman & Diu
11,102
10
Delhi
8,56,695
11
Goa
23,330
12
Gujarat
5,58,571
13
Haryana
6,27,428
14
Himachal Pradesh
39,992
15
Jammu & Kashmir
33,229
16
Jharkhand
2,65,931
17
Karnataka
1,37,623
18
Kerala
9,434
19
Ladakh
2,575
20
Lakshadweep
21
Madhya Pradesh
4,25,883
22
Maharashtra
6,74,139
23
Manipur
6,138
24
Meghalaya
16,769
25
Mizoram
9,440
26
Nagaland
7,376
27
Odisha
2,43,172
28
Puducherry
1,371
29
Punjab
2,51,892
30
Rajasthan
11,10,697
31
Sikkim
4,035
32
Tamil Nadu
45,136
33
Telangana
652
34
Tripura
40,360
35
Uttar Pradesh
8,51,594
36
Uttarakhand
1,90,289
37
West Bengal
91,359
Total
85,84,054
*Figures for 1st dose coverage for the States of Chhattisgarh Punjab include 6.2 2.3 lakh doses respectively, administered in the age of 18-44 yrs, from 1 May to 19 May 21, and reported on 20 May 21. These figures are yet to be reconciled on CoWIN.
The total of 19,18,10,604 include 97,23,296 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 66,80,206 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,47,84,918 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 82,84,445 FLWs (2nd dose), and 85,84,054 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose). 5,98,12,707 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 95,75,946 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,62,36,899 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,81,28,133 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).
HCWs
1st Dose
97,23,296
2nd Dose
66,80,206
FLWs
1st Dose
1,47,84,918
2nd Dose
82,84,445
Age Group 18-44 years
1st Dose
85,84,054
Age Group 45 to 60 years
1st Dose
5,98,12,707
2nd Dose
95,75,946
Over 60 years
1st Dose
5,62,36,899
2nd Dose
1,81,28,133
Total
19,18,10,604
As on Day-125 of the vaccination drive (20th May, 2021), total 14,56,088 vaccine doses were given. 12,73,785 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,82,303 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 8 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.
Date: 20th May, 2021 (125th Day)
HCWs
1stDose
12,859
2ndDose
9,341
FLWs
1stDose
63,861
2nd Dose
18,532
18-44 years
1st Dose
7,36,514
45 to 60 years
1stDose
3,29,403
2nd Dose
98,925
Over 60 years
1stDose
1,31,148
2nd Dose
55,505
Total Achievement
1stDose
12,73,785
2ndDose
1,82,303
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.
