COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 125

India achieves a new landmark in its vaccination drive as the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 19 Cr (19,18,10,604) as per the 8 pm provisional report today.

7,36,514 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 85,84,054 across 36 States/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S. No. States Total 1 A & N Islands 2,352 2 Andhra Pradesh 6,672 3 Arunachal Pradesh 14,775 4 Assam 3,67,412 5 Bihar 9,92,024 6 Chandigarh 9,398 7 Chhattisgarh 6,45,108 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 10,101 9 Daman & Diu 11,102 10 Delhi 8,56,695 11 Goa 23,330 12 Gujarat 5,58,571 13 Haryana 6,27,428 14 Himachal Pradesh 39,992 15 Jammu & Kashmir 33,229 16 Jharkhand 2,65,931 17 Karnataka 1,37,623 18 Kerala 9,434 19 Ladakh 2,575 20 Lakshadweep 21 Madhya Pradesh 4,25,883 22 Maharashtra 6,74,139 23 Manipur 6,138 24 Meghalaya 16,769 25 Mizoram 9,440 26 Nagaland 7,376 27 Odisha 2,43,172 28 Puducherry 1,371 29 Punjab 2,51,892 30 Rajasthan 11,10,697 31 Sikkim 4,035 32 Tamil Nadu 45,136 33 Telangana 652 34 Tripura 40,360 35 Uttar Pradesh 8,51,594 36 Uttarakhand 1,90,289 37 West Bengal 91,359 Total 85,84,054

*Figures for 1st dose coverage for the States of Chhattisgarh Punjab include 6.2 2.3 lakh doses respectively, administered in the age of 18-44 yrs, from 1 May to 19 May 21, and reported on 20 May 21. These figures are yet to be reconciled on CoWIN.

The total of 19,18,10,604 include 97,23,296 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 66,80,206 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,47,84,918 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 82,84,445 FLWs (2nd dose), and 85,84,054 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose). 5,98,12,707 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 95,75,946 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,62,36,899 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,81,28,133 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

HCWs 1st Dose 97,23,296 2nd Dose 66,80,206 FLWs 1st Dose 1,47,84,918 2nd Dose 82,84,445 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 85,84,054 Age Group 45 to 60 years 1st Dose 5,98,12,707 2nd Dose 95,75,946 Over 60 years 1st Dose 5,62,36,899 2nd Dose 1,81,28,133 Total 19,18,10,604

As on Day-125 of the vaccination drive (20th May, 2021), total 14,56,088 vaccine doses were given. 12,73,785 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,82,303 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 8 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Date: 20th May, 2021 (125th Day)

HCWs 1stDose 12,859 2ndDose 9,341 FLWs 1stDose 63,861 2nd Dose 18,532 18-44 years 1st Dose 7,36,514 45 to 60 years 1stDose 3,29,403 2nd Dose 98,925 Over 60 years 1stDose 1,31,148 2nd Dose 55,505 Total Achievement 1stDose 12,73,785 2ndDose 1,82,303

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

