The Break0uts Offers NFTs for ‘The Art of Culture’, in Partnership with The Compound and For(bes) The Culture

The Break0uts, a multidimensional company that teams up with creators, curators, and brands to offer immutable digital and physical art and collectibles through their own scalable and sustainable blockchain technology platform, is proud to announce they will be powering a virtual exhibition with The Compound and For(bes) The Culture. “The Art of Culture”, an exhibition featuring seven artists showcases a collective of culture makers creating equitable pathways for Black and Brown professionals, to present and share their perspectives on the culture, community, and social consciousness.

‘We’re excited for this opportunity to support Set Free, The Compound and each of these artists to amplify their voice by offering their NFTs using a scalable, sustainable approach, coupled with the best-in-class customer experience in the industry,’ shared Kevin Reese, CEO The Break0uts.

The Break0uts will help launch the opening activities with Set Free Richardson of The Compound and Rashaad Lambert of For(bes) The Culture, along with world-class artists selected for “The Art of Culture”. Visitors will attend the virtual show via compound.gallery, opening on Wednesday, May 26 at 7pm EST , where they explore rooms of art filled walls available for sale as originals, prints, or NFTs.

‘As the first company to launch NFTs on the Hedera network, it’s an honor to be supporting the “The Art of Culture”,’ said Will Esclusa, CTO of The Break0uts. ‘This is yet another showcase of the capabilities The Break0uts brings to the art, music, sports and collectible community.’

Artists include: Sydney James, Penda Diakite, Naturel, King Saladeen, Chuck Styles, BK The Artist, and O’Neil Scott. A portion of proceeds from works sold will go towards the Black Artist Fund, a non-profit organization that directly supports Black artists combating systemic inequity in art.

‘The Break0uts has built an incredible platform for artists to showcase and monetize their work and bring it into the digital future, while doing so in a green, sustainable manner that aligns with their values,’ said Christian Hasker, CMO of Hedera. “Green NFTs are the future, and we’re excited to see the creative energy and value creation that The Break0uts can enable for today’s most innovative artists.’

For more information, visit www.thebreak0uts.com or email info@thebreak0uts.com.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera is a decentralized enterprise-grade public network on which anyone can build secure, fair applications with real-time finality. The platform is owned and governed by a council of the world’s leading organizations including Avery Dennison, Boeing, Dentons, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, EDF, eftpos, FIS (WorldPay), Google, IBM, LG Electronics, Magalu, Nomura, Standard Bank Group, Swirlds, Tata Communications, University College London (UCL), Wipro, and Zain Group.

For more information, visit www.hedera.com, or follow us on Twitter at @hedera, Telegram at t.me/hederahashgraph, or Discord at www.hedera.com/discord. The Hedera whitepaper can be found at www.hedera.com/papers.

