Hong Kong – LegCo Member conducts site visit in Junction Road in relation to complaint (with photo)

LegCo Member conducts site visit in Junction Road in relation to complaint (with photo) ***************************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Legislative Council Secretariat:

Legislative Council (LegCo) Member conducted a site visit in Junction Road in Lok Fu today (May 20) to follow up on a complaint about the enforcement action taken by the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) against shop front extensions.



Accompanied by representatives of FEHD, Ms Yung ‍Hoi-yan visited Junction Road in Lok Fu to observe the situation. She was also briefed by those representatives on the enforcement action taken to combat shop front extensions.