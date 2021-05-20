Hong Kong – Hong Kong Buddhist Hospital announces a COVID-19 vaccine storage incident

Hong Kong Buddhist Hospital announces a COVID-19 vaccine storage incident *************************************************************************



The spokesman for Hong Kong Buddhist Hospital made the following announcement today (May 20):



On May 18 afternoon, a nurse of the hospital discovered before vaccine administration that the temperature inside a portable cooling bag transporting 15 doses of Sinovac vaccines was slightly deviated from the designated range (two to eight degrees Celsius). As recorded by the temperature-logger inside the bag, temperature was ranging from 1.3 to 1.7 degrees Celsius for around two hours.



According to hospital records, three staff members received these vaccines in the afternoon on May 18. The three staff members were informed of the incident and the hospital has not received any report of post-vaccination adverse effects from them.



As a precautionary measure, the hospital suspended the use of the remaining doses of vaccines concerned immediately, and consulted the vaccine supplier about the situation. The hospital received a reply from vaccine supplier today confirming that with the slight deviation in the storage temperature should not affect the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine.



The hospital has reported the incident to the Hospital Authority Head Office and will review the workflow and guideline on the use of portable cooling bag for vaccine transportation to avoid reoccurrence of similar incident.