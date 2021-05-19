Hong Kong – HAD opens temporary night heat shelters

HAD opens temporary night heat shelters ***************************************



The Home Affairs Department has opened 19 temporary night heat shelters for people in need of the service.



The shelters will be open until 8am tomorrow.



For further information, please call the department’s hotline before midnight on 2572 8427.



The 19 temporary night heat shelters are located at:



Hong Kong Districts:

———————



Central and Western –

Sai Ying Pun Community Complex Community Hall

3/F, Sai Ying Pun Community Complex

2 High Street, Sai Ying Pun



Eastern –

Causeway Bay Community Centre

3/F, 7 Fook Yum Road, Causeway Bay



Southern –

Wah Kwai Community Centre

Wah Kwai Estate, Kellett Bay

Wan Chai –

Wan Chai Activities Centre

LG/F, Wan Chai Market, 258 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai



Kowloon Districts:

——————



Kowloon City –

Hung Hom Community Hall

1/F, Kowloon City Government Offices

42 Bailey Street, Hung Hom



Kwun Tong –

Lam Tin (West) Estate Community Centre

71 Kai Tin Road, Lam Tin



Sham Shui Po –

Shek Kip Mei Community Hall

G/F, Block 42, Shek Kip Mei Estate, Sham Shui Po



Wong Tai Sin –

Tsz Wan Shan (South) Estate Community Centre

45 Wan Wah Street, Tsz Wan Shan



Yau Tsim Mong –

Henry G Leong Yaumatei Community Centre

60 Public Square Street, Yau Ma Tei



New Territories Districts:

————————–



Islands –

Tung Chung North Park (Zone B) Activity Room

29 Man Tung Road, Tung Chung

Kwai Tsing –

Kwai Shing Community Hall

Podium, Block 6, Kwai Shing West Estate, Kwai Chung



North –

Cheung Wah Community Hall

Cheung Wah Estate, Fanling



Sai Kung –

King Lam Neighbourhood Community Centre

King Lam Estate, Tseung Kwan O

Sha Tin –

Lung Hang Estate Community Centre

Lung Hang Estate, Sha Tin

Tai Po –

Tai Po Community Centre

2 Heung Sze Wui Street, Tai Po



Tsuen Wan –

Lei Muk Shue Community Hall

G/F, Hong Shue House, Lei Muk Shue Estate, Tsuen Wan

Tuen Mun –

Butterfly Bay Community Centre

Butterfly Estate (near Tip Sum House), Tuen Mun



Yuen Long –

Long Ping Community Hall

Long Ping Estate, Yuen Long



Yuen Long –

Tin Yiu Community Centre

Tin Yiu Estate, Tin Shui Wai



The temporary night heat shelters will resume their functions as either community centres or community halls in the daytime for hire by the local community and cannot continue to be open as heat shelters. People may choose to take refuge from the heat during the daytime in the common areas in any of the 22 designated community centres or community halls. Their opening hours are from 9am to 10pm. For the addresses of the community centres and community halls, please browse the following document: www.had.gov.hk/file_manager/en/documents/public_services/emergency_services/List_CH_CC_Day_E.pdf.