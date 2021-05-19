Hong Kong – CE welcomes appointment of Liu Guangyuan as Commissioner of Ministry of Foreign Affairs in HKSAR

CE welcomes appointment of Liu Guangyuan as Commissioner of Ministry of Foreign Affairs in HKSAR ******************************************************************************************



The Chief Executive, Mrs Carrie Lam, today (May 19) welcomed the Central People’s Government’s appointment of Mr Liu Guangyuan as the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

Mrs Lam said that, with the support of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the HKSAR (OCMFA), the HKSAR has been developing its external affairs in accordance with the Basic Law proactively since its establishment, including participating in international organisations and international conferences using the name “Hong Kong, China”, and signing a number of bilateral or multilateral agreements with other economies. On numerous occasions in recent years when the HKSAR Government was subject to unfair attacks by some foreign government officials and politicians, the OCMFA strongly refuted them to set the record straight. The OCMFA has also been maintaining close contact with the HKSAR Government to render assistance to Hong Kong residents in distress abroad. Recently, the OCMFA has helped promote development of Hong Kong young people, including arranging HKSAR young civil servants to take up positions in the United Nations as Chinese personnel. Mrs Lam said that Liu Guangyuan is a veteran diplomat and strongly believed that under his leadership, the OCMFA will continue to work closely with the HKSAR Government to take forward various work.

Mrs Lam also thanked the former Commissioner, Mr Xie Feng, for his contributions during his tenure and wished him every success in his new post.