Canada – Media Advisory – Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

Members of the media are invited to attend an important virtual infrastructure event with the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Terry Sheehan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedNor) and Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie; the Honourable Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities and Member of Provincial Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure; and Asima Vezina, President and Vice-Chancellor of Algoma University, and Jay Jones, President and Irene Barbeau, Vice-President of the Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association.

Date:

Thursday, May 20, 2021

Time:

9:00 a.m. EDT

Zoom event:

Media are asked to register with Brian Leahy via email brian.leahy@algomau.ca to receive a participation link.

Livestream:

Members of the public are invited to view the live announcement on the Algoma University YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-xkRzdDme7uyBT0I9fFs3g

Chantalle Aubertin

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

613-941-0660

chantalle.aubertin@canada.ca

Christine Bujold

Press Secretary

Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure

416-454-1782

christine.bujold@ontario.ca

Sofia Sousa-Dias

Communications Branch

Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure

437-991-3391

sofia.sousa-dias@ontario.ca