Members of the media are invited to attend an important virtual infrastructure event with the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Terry Sheehan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedNor) and Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie; the Honourable Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities and Member of Provincial Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure; and Asima Vezina, President and Vice-Chancellor of Algoma University, and Jay Jones, President and Irene Barbeau, Vice-President of the Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association.
Date:
Thursday, May 20, 2021
Time:
9:00 a.m. EDT
Zoom event:
Media are asked to register with Brian Leahy via email brian.leahy@algomau.ca to receive a participation link.
Livestream:
Members of the public are invited to view the live announcement on the Algoma University YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-xkRzdDme7uyBT0I9fFs3g
Chantalle Aubertin
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
613-941-0660
chantalle.aubertin@canada.ca
Christine Bujold
Press Secretary
Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure
416-454-1782
christine.bujold@ontario.ca
Sofia Sousa-Dias
Communications Branch
Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure
437-991-3391
sofia.sousa-dias@ontario.ca