Somenek+PittmanMD Plastic Surgery Featured in DC Magazine

WASHINGTON, DC, May 17, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — The first Wellness Issue of Modern Luxury’s DC Magazine featured leaders in the wellness category and a Top Healthcare Professionals in the DC metro area. The magazine hopes this and future Wellness Issues will inspire readers to pursue a more rich and well-balanced lifestyle.

Dr. Somenek and Dr. Pittman were both featured in this inaugural issue of the magazine as Guest Editors, received a special mention in the Publisher’s Letter, and a full profile of their practice was included in the Washington’s Top Healthcare Professionals list. The profile showcases both of the doctors’ backgrounds, describes their practice specializations in surgical and non-surgical procedures, and their passion for aesthetic research and education. The profile also includes a new method in skin rejuvenation offered called FraxisPRO, which uses microneedling/radiofrequency and CO2 laser resurfacing simultaneously. This treatment aims to erase sun damage and wrinkles, and Somenek+PittmanMD are the first and only practice in the DC area to perform it.

Dr. Somenek is double Board-Certified in Facial Plastic Surgery and Otolaryngology, with specialization in rhinoplasty, facial rejuvenation, and complex revision rhinoplasty. Dr. Pittman is Board-Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is known for his work in aesthetic breast and body sculpting.

About Somenek+PittmanMD: Advanced Plastic Surgery

Somenek+PittmanMD, an upscale, concierge plastic surgery practice, is always accepting new patients, both in DC and those who are travelling to the city for their surgery. Their team prides themselves in developing a plan of personal treatments and procedures that are catered to the individual needs and goals for each patient. Call Somenek+PittmanMD: Advanced Plastic Surgery today at (202) 810-7700 to book your consultation today and to get started on your journey of meeting your aesthetic goals.

Connect with Somenek+PittmanMD: Advanced Plastic Surgery on their website or on social media through Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter.