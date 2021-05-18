Ackerman & Co. Completes 24,833 SF Lease with L.O.S. LLC in Tucker GA

ATLANTA, GA, May 17, 2021 /24-7PressRelease/ — Ackerman & Co. has completed a five-year, 24,833-square-foot lease with L.O.S. LLC, a home products wholesaler, at 1911 Mountain Industrial Blvd. in Tucker, Ga. L.O.S. will sell and distribute home supply and improvement goods from the warehouse facility, which features 5,214 square feet of showroom space.

Ackerman & Co.’s Major Martin represented the owner, Ivor Longo, in the lease transaction and Rob Williams of Stream Realty Partners represented the tenant.

“This facility is well-suited for L.O.S.’s retail and distribution operations, providing extensive showroom and distribution space, as well as outstanding visibility along Mountain Industrial Boulevard,” said Major Martin.

The freestanding building also provides L.O.S. outside storage space and features 22-foot clear-height ceilings, T-12 warehouse lighting and two drive-in dock doors. Located 14 miles from downtown Atlanta, 1911 Mountain Industrial Boulevard is one-half mile from U.S. Route 78 and provides convenient access to Atlanta’s extensive Interstate system.

About Ackerman & Co.



Headquartered in Atlanta, Ackerman & Co. is a privately held, full-service commercial real estate firm focused on providing quality investment, brokerage, management and development services in the Southeast. The company, founded in 1967, retains an expert team of more than 100 real estate professionals. To date, Ackerman & Co. has developed and acquired 37 million square feet of office, medical, industrial, retail and mixed-use space, has 4.5 million square feet under management, and maintains an investment portfolio valued at $1 billion. For more information, visit www.ackermanco.com