National Gallery of Modern Art launches Audio-Visual Guide App on the occasion of International Museum Day

The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), New Delhi, announced the launch of the NGMA’s Audio-Visual Guide App on the occasion of International Museum Day. It will be possible for museum viewers to listen to anecdotes and stories related to the treasured Indian modern art exhibited at the Gallery, on smart phone, anywhere, anytime. The app is an audio-visual guide for exploring the modern art treasures on display across galleries of the Museum.

The app is available on both the Google Playstore and the Apple Appstore. To listen to the narrations, users need to download the app and navigate the content using the numbers mentioned. The same numbers will be on display next to the art work at the Museum. A web version of the app is also available for those not keen to download the app and can be accessed by just scanning the QR code at location. The NGMA app and tours are free for all users.

The museum tours are a rich mix of images, videos and voice. They aim to enhance the viewing experience of the visitors at the museum and also enable one to ‘visit’ the art works virtually. The text is written in an interesting storytelling format with details about the artist, the thought behind the art work and the techniques used in creating the piece.

Speaking about the launch, DG NGMA Shri AdwaitaGadanayak said, ‘The launch of NGMA’s Audio-Visual Guide App is a major landmark. It will help people connect with art in an intimate way. I especially hope that our children and youth will use the app prolifically, experiencing art as a vital expression of the human spirit.’

The museum has launched the app today (18/05/2021) on the occasion of the International Museums Day 2021.

About National Gallery of Modern Art

Founded in 1954, as the premier museum of modern art of a newly independent nation, the National Gallery Modern Art, New Delhi, houses and showcases masterpieces of the changing art forms of modern India spanning more than one hundred and fifty years. The museum continues to reaffirm its role as a repository of modern and contemporary visual, plastic and new media arts.

The museum has a seminal collection of more than 2000 artists. The line-up includes artists of the of stature of Raja Ravi Verma, Abanindranath Tagore, Rabindranath Tagore, Gaganendranath Tagore, Nandalal Bose, Jamini Roy, Amrita Sher-Gil, Thomas Daniell, and a few leading international artists. Some of the oldest works preserved at NGMA date back to 1857. With 12,000 square meters of exhibition space, it is one of the world’s largest modern art museums.

