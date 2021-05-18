Datavail to Present for The Richmond Virtual CIO & IT Security Forum

Datavail, a tech-enabled data management, applications and business intelligence solutions provider, will be presenting a webinar in partnership with The Richmond Virtual CIO & IT Security Forum on May 25.

Vice President of Data Management Tom Hoblitzell presents Journey to Cloud Analytics  How 3 Companies Analytics Challenges Were Solved by Moving to the Cloud on Tuesday, May 25 at 11:30am EST.

The ability for companies to have access to robust, real-time business intelligence (BI) and analytics functionality is more important now than ever before. Moreover, companies are increasingly migrating their BI and analytics capabilities to the cloud. This is largely due to the many benefits the cloud has to offer that provide companies with vast competitive advantages.



Companies moving their BI and analytics workloads must now approach their methods of designing, developing and delivering data analytics in a different way. However, with so many cloud analytics options to choose from, how can the best option be selected to match a businesss unique needs and objectivesand what does its journey to get to the cloud look like?



This presentation will discuss the stories of three companies that span different industries; what challenges they faced and how cloud analytics solved for them; what technologies were implemented to solve the challenges; and how they were able to benefit from their new cloud analytics environments.



Register for the webinar here.



About Richmond Events

Richmond Virtual Forums provide opportunities to connect and engage with your industry community. For more information go to richmondevents.com



About Datavail

Datavail is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and Microsoft Gold Partner that provides a broad range of services in support of databases, analytics and applications. From managed services and consulting to projects and 24×7 operational support, Datavail has you and your data covered. Weve helped hundreds of customers migrate their analytics, applications and database workloads to the cloud.

