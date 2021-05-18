Canada – COVID-19 Update (May 18, 2021) – The Prime Minister, Ministers and Government of Canada officials to hold a news conference on coronavirus disease

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) update to be given by the Prime Minister, Ministers and Government of Canada officials at May 18, 2021 news conference.
May 18, 2021, OTTAWA, ON – The Prime Minister, Ministers and Government of Canada officials will hold a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Date
May 18, 2021
Time
11:45 AM (EDT)
Location
Sir John A Macdonald Building, Room 200
144 Wellington Street, Ottawa, Ontario
The media availability will also be held by teleconference.
Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number:
1-866-206-0153
Local dial-in number:
613-954-9003
Passcode: 6822783#
NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.
Cole Davidson
Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu
Minister of Health
613-957-0200