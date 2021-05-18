Canada – COVID-19 Update (May 18, 2021) – The Prime Minister, Ministers and Government of Canada officials to hold a news conference on coronavirus disease

May 18, 2021, OTTAWA, ON – The Prime Minister, Ministers and Government of Canada officials will hold a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Date

May 18, 2021

Time

11:45 AM (EDT)

Location

Sir John A Macdonald Building, Room 200

144 Wellington Street, Ottawa, Ontario

The media availability will also be held by teleconference.

Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number:

1-866-206-0153

Local dial-in number:

613-954-9003

Passcode: 6822783#

NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

