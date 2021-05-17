Zentera Systems, Inc. Named Winner of Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2021

Zentera Systems announced that it has won multiple awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine:

Hot Company in Attack Surface Management

Next-Gen in Extended Detection and Response (XDR)

Editor’s Choice in Micro-segmentation

“We are honored to receive these awards, which are the fruits of years of partnership with our enterprise customers to develop next-generation enterprise application access and segmentation solutions,” said Jaushin Lee, CEO of Zentera Systems. “This recognition validates our success in delivering ground-breaking Zero Trust access and segmentation technology to support customer digital transformation, while respecting existing infrastructure investment without disruption.”

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber crime. Zentera Systems is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, CyberDefense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

About Zentera Systems, Inc.

Zentera Systems, the leader in Zero Trust security solutions for the digitally-transformed enterprise, offers award-winning Zero Trust networking, security, and multi-cloud connectivity that overlays any infrastructure silos and deploys in less than a day. Global enterprises use Zentera’s products for enterprise application access for employees and 3rd parties across supply chain ecosystems with segmentation and protection against data leaks. The Silicon Valley-based company has received numerous recognitions, including Cool Vendor for Cloud Security by Gartner.