Leeds SEO Agency Green Gecko Digital Celebrate Third Year Of #1 Google Rankings

Green Gecko Digital are celebrating three years of consistent page 1 Google rankings for hundreds of valuable search terms.

In addition to numerous page 1 rankings, the company are marking 3 consistent years in the number 1 spot for the search term ‘SEO company Leeds’, a huge achievement for a small SEO team.

The SEO agency in Leeds is proud to practice what they preach. As well as facilitating the success of their own client’s SEO, they also look after their own. It is the same passion for SEO that has seen the company maintain number 1 Google rankings for three consistent years.

Marco Sarussi, Director at Green Gecko Digital said, “It is important to us that we show clients we practise what we preach. Our track record of excellent Google rankings not only drives valuable traffic to our own website but acts as a strong indicator of the outstanding results our team can produce for clients.”

Louise Newton, SEO Specialist adds, “a surprising majority of local SEO companies neglect their own website’s SEO, which is why it is so important to us that we show our clients our SEO processes in practise. We now rank for over 400 valuable keywords and we are excited to continue to work towards our goal of ranking 500 businesses on page 1 of Google.”

2021 has proved a successful year for the company so far, with the addition of SEO Executive Ben Schofield to the team.

About Green Gecko Digital

Green Gecko Digital are SEO and web design specialists based in Leeds, UK.