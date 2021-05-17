Shortsy Releases Second NFT Art Piece TORCH THE SHORTS Inspired By TRCH (Torchlight) Stockholders

FL, USA, 17 May 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Shortsy is pleased to announce the release of its second NFT art piece entitled ‘Torch the Shorts’. This piece is an Wallstreetbets influenced themed art celebrating retail investors who believe in the Torchlight stock.

This art piece uniquely captures the historic moment in 2021 involving Torchlight investors, where shareholders were noticeably more educated and aware of the things taking place in the world of short selling.

Torchlight currently owns 72.5% working interest in full 134,000 net acres in the Orogrande area near the Permian Basin. It is divesting its oil and gas assets in Texas and merging with MetaMaterials, an advanced technology company that includes clean energy.

The art also celebrates the fight between retail and shorts. Although some people believe NFTs are digital art, Shortsy is fusing NFTs and physical works with 3D frames. For a modern twist, “Torch the Shorts” will be placed in a signed 3D frame.

Shortsy expects that the lure of the scarcity of creating seven exclusive pieces related to retail investors will attract buyers. Typically, most NFT’s can only be afforded by the wealthy; however, Shortsy wanted to develop an NFT that was a fraction of what was normally charged in the spirit of the retail investors.

Aside from the previously released Vlad Nottingham, Shortsy plans on releasing additional exclusive NFT art pieces that center around shorting, Wallstreet, and the battle retail is having with stocks like GME, AMC, and TRCH (Torchlight Energy). The upcoming pieces to be released will be depicting ‘Bulls and Bears’(GME), and ‘The Torch’.

Join the Shortsy movement and visit Rarible for more details regarding the exclusive NFT artwork available for purchase. Additionally, for more information on ‘Torch the Shorts’ or the artist Shortsy, you can follow Shortsy on Twitter.

https://rarible.com/shortsy