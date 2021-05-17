Juicy Stakes is Off to Africa for Next Bitcoin Free Spins Week

only



30 Free Spins (+15 with Bitcoin = 45) on Safari Sam 2

Min. deposit $25

Coupon codes: SAFARICOIN



60 Free Spins (+15 with Bitcoin = 75) on Stampede

Min. deposit $50

Coupon codes: BITRUN



Safari Sam is back for another breathtaking expedition to Africa in the new Safari Sam 2 slot game from Betsoft. The new game has Safari Stacks that triple payouts and a Call of the Wild feature that turns entire reels into wilds.



Like many Betsoft slots, Stampede has 1024 ways to win on every spin. Featuring the majestic elephants of the savanna, it pays when there are two or more contiguous symbols, no matter their position. Scatters can win up to 4000 coins with up to 20 free spins where Wilds triple wins.



BLACKJACK QUEST

The quest to collect a series of winning blackjack hands is back this month. Until May 22nd, Blackjack players can win up to $150 by collectinga series of winning hands. Four types of Blackjack can be found under the Tangente tab.



In its growing Casino Games section, Intertops Poker offers games from four games studios: Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, Tangente and Worldmatch. Its busy poker tables are on the Horizon Poker Network.