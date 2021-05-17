Canada – Prime Minister Trudeau, Minister O’Regan and Minister Qualtrough to Make Energy Efficiency Announcement

Prime Minister Trudeau, Minister O’Regan and Minister Qualtrough to Make Energy Efficiency Announcement

The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister, the Honourable Seamus O’Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, and the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, will make a virtual announcement to support energy efficiency in the residential sector.

A media availability will follow.

Date: May 17, 2021

Time: 12:00 p.m. EDT

Location: Members of the public can watch the announcement live on Natural Resources Canada’s YouTube.

Accredited media will be able to ask questions in this live event via teleconference (details included below). Please dial-in 15 minutes before the start of the news conference. (Note: only teleconference participants will be able to ask questions).

Participant dial-in numbers: 1-866-206-0153

Access Code: 4184416#

Note: To help ensure optimal sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

Ian Cameron

Senior Communications Advisor

Office of the Minister of Natural Resources

613-447-3488

Ian.Cameron@canada.ca