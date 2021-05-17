Canada – Canada to Announce Funding for Municipal Energy Project

Lenore Zann, Member of Parliament for Cumberland–Colchester, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O’Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, will announce funding for a municipal energy project.

A media availability will take place following the announcement.

Date: Monday, May 17, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. AST

Location: This virtual event will be held using the Zoom platform. Accredited media are asked to pre-register to participate.

