Canada – Government of Canada to announce funding for safer supply project in Peterborough

Media advisory

On behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, will announce funding to support a safer supply project for people at risk of overdose in Peterborough.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date

May 17, 2021

Time

10:30 AM EDT

Location

The event will be held on Zoom.

Zoom link:



https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/63542472616

Passcode: 000373

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

