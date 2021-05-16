Canada – Government of Canada to announce funding for safer supply project in Peterborough

Media advisory
On behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, will announce funding to support a safer supply project for people at risk of overdose in Peterborough.
May 14, PETERBOROUGH, ON – On behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, will make an announcement for support for people at risk of overdose in Peterborough.
There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.
Date
May 17, 2021
Time
10:30 AM EDT
Location
The event will be held on Zoom.
Zoom link:
https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/63542472616
Passcode: 000373
Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.
Media Inquiries:
Cole Davidson
Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu
Minister of Health
613-957-0200
Media Relations
Health Canada
613-957-2983
hc.media.sc@canada.ca