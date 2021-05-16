Bit.Country Raises $4M in Seed for Individualized Metaverses

Singapore, 15 May 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Humans have never stopped expanding their consciousness and sphere of exploration. We are composing a new chapter in the web3.0 paradigm for mass adoption with sustainable technologies.

Ever since the internet came into our lives, we have benefited from the high speed of information exchange, and then blockchain networks provided us with a trustless flow of value. We now envisage that the metaverse will bring civilization a highway of imagination and happiness.

Today, we are excited to announce a new era of the metaverse. The Bit.Country team has secured US $4M in the first round of funding and is backed by some amazing metaverse enthusiasts.

The first round was led by four top web3 and metaverse pioneers along with another 56 metaverse-future believers around the world.

Bit.Country Investors & Partners

A large network of influencers, Walsh Wealth Ventures co-leads the round by bringing a powerful network of KOLs and influencers reaching 200 million fans on classic social media platforms. Their network includes CryptoGodJohn, Mr Beast, KSI, Tobias31, Lazarbeam, MrFreshAsian, LachlanYT, CryptoWizardd and others.

A global leader in blockchain gaming, Animoca Brands joins in co-leadership of the round, and brings in vast knowledge and connections to metaverse games. As an owner of many popular blockchain games, we are looking forward to a collaborative future in this space.

Top funds in the Polkadot ecosystem, Hypersphere Ventures, and Digital Financial Group (DFG) are the co-leaders from the Polkadot community and they bring us a clear future of the internet of chains and the composition of chains on Polkadot/Kusama.

Visionaries and trendsetters, Anti Fund backed by Geoffrey Woo and Jake Paul (20M subscribers on YouTube); and Cao Yin (the first Crypto-art collector in China) of DRF.EE, are both sound supporters in this round.

The crypto and digital Investment communities, Republic teams have a strong belief in what we do. Both Republic Labs and Republic Realm have joined in, allowing us to have access to the most elite communities from crypto retail investment to digital real estate development.

Apart from the co-leaders of the round, it is our great honor to have the following amazing friends, investors and partners,

Kernel Ventures, Shima Capital, Genblock Capital, Longhash, CMS, Illusionist Group, Altonomy, LD Capital, SevenX Ventures, GFS Ventures, Polka Warriors, Moonwhale Ventures, Moonrock Capital, Paka Capital, and NGC Ventures.

Vendetta Capital, OKEx Blockdream Ventures, Remarxs, Polkaworld, NxtBlock, Sky Vision Partners, SSSNode, Coinblox Capital, Waterdrip Capital, Marshland capital, Mr Block, YBB, BlokeGlobe, Lotus Capital, 18Ventures, MGNR, and Ratio Ventures along with many other amazing parties that support our metaverse initiatives.

About Bit.Country

Bit.Country enables everyone to start their own metaverse with token economy and NFT, and takes community engagement to a new dimension on web3.0.

In each bit country, there is a local social token backed by our native token $NUUM, the local marketplace, and the local DAO that governs the community and makes decisions for issues such as the supply of assets.

We are also transitioning social engagement to a 3D virtual world while still allowing access to the classical web social timelines with text and multimedia.

Our Purpose

While our team is excited about web3.0 development, our destiny is to create a network that brings real world impact. We want to provide ordinary people with opportunities of value access in this paradigm shift.

Our vision and dream comes true when the common people of the world are able to earn a modest income by contributing to their Bit.Country communities; and Bit.Country owners distribute value to their followers by generating greater influence through network expansion.

Our Approach

Education is the door to many great things, as founding members of Industry Connect, a well-known global tech educator, our proven strength is to educate people for success.

We have launched several courses to bring people to benefit from the Web3.0 movement. Those are the Substrate Runtime Developer Academy (partnered with Acala Network), and the world’s first Metaverse Career Academy.

Education will allow us to bring awareness to this new paradigm while growing an elite community for the metaverse future. More

The Inception

In early 2018, Ray Lu, our Co-founder & CEO, while attending the US-China blockchain conference in San Francisco, visualized a future digital world for virtual assets and virtual life. Making it meaningful and real through trustless value, which is a strong link between the metaverse and reality. He bought the domain name bit.country right on the spot and started imagining a new venture.

Since then, his team Justin, Shannon, and Daniel, with their master-apprentice culture, started the proof of concept. In late 2018, Ruitao, CEO and Co-Founder of Acala Network, also his former colleague and friend, introduced Substrate/Polkadot technology to him. This new technology excited him as he found that it was the only framework available on the market that can implement the ultimate vision of Bit.Country.

“We could have raised capital eight months earlier in the current market, however, we chose to build milestones first and create a long-term thinking culture. Not only for the community, but most importantly for ourselves, the co-founding team members.

This long term thinking is evidenced by our seed round valuation, we aimed for a humble valuation to give our end users room for growth.”, says Ray Lu.

Ray Lu is a seasoned entrepreneur and has successfully launched three multi-million dollar startups in tech, and his group currently has an AUM of $US 50M. (Pre Bit.Country)

“Now, I am committing the next 10 years of my life for a metaverse future, it is a great feeling that we can bring web3.0 to everyday people like us.”, says Ray Lu.

Our Team & Partners

Everyone in the team are believers of a metaverse future, and we have talented staff from Europe, Silicon Valley and Asia; with a diversity of skills and experiences accumulated from large scale solutions to great community development.

Our secret weapon is education. Industry Connect has been serving the world in the tech education space since 2013, and our group has benefited greatly by having a direct relation to some of the top talent at the beginning of their journey. With some becoming co-founders in the startups we have launched over the years.

Moreover, with Ruitao and the Acala team as our advisor and partner, our vision is aligned with the Polkadot native economic model, and we will strive to build our culture as one of the serious builders in the ecosystem, and create long term value for users.

After recent acceptance into Berkerley Blockchain Xcelerator, we are mentored by experienced blockchain experts, and connecting with more partners.

Where Are We

Bit.Country’s team started from New Zealand, a wonderful country that brought the world many great creations including the Lord of the Rings films, digital human ventures, launching rockets, the Jet Pack, air taxi, bungy jumping, Zorbing, Hobbiton, Beef Wellington, McLaren Cars, the finest milk powder and many others, all from the “middle earth”, Aotearoa and the middle metaverse.



Be a Meta-Human & Join Us

Official Links

Website — https://bit.country

Our Blockchain — http://explorer.bit.country

Whitepaper — https://bit.ly/3dP5TNv

New Ideas — https://bit-country.ideas.aha.io/

Social Channels

Twitter — https://twitter.com/BitDotCountry

Medium — https://bitcountry.medium.com

LinkedIn — https://www.linkedin.com/company/bit-country

Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/bitcountry

FB Group — https://www.facebook.com/groups/326320685509939/

Telegram Announcement — https://t.me/bitcountryofficial

Chat Groups

Telegram Group — https://t.me/BitCountryOfficialTG

Discord Channel — https://discord.gg/PaMAXZZ59N

Signups

Ambassador Program — https://bit.country/ambassador-program

Early Access Waiting List — https://bit.country/request-access

Ticker – $NUUM (Taking from Continuum and it is about ‘U’)