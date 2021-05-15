Your Car Dealer Bond (YCDB): “Trailblazers in Used Auto Dealer Training”

Roadmap to 6-Figures (The Roadmap) is an integrated used auto dealer training program designed by industry experts specifically geared to benefit the used car dealer. Module 1 contains 11 high-quality videos of extensive informational material such as:

The Licensing Process

California Used Car Dealer Insurance

Used Car Dealer Bond

Executing a Productive Business Plan

Inventory Tips

Marketing Strategies for Commercial Success

Sustaining Profitability

Mindset Adjustment (changing your approach and addressing the fears that hold you back)

65-page Binder with Exhibits and Worksheets

Whether you are newly licensed at the start-up stage or interested in transforming your dealership into a financially rewarding business, let our used car dealer training be your directory to easy street. Don’t waste time guessing how to build a stable dealership. Order The Roadmap now so you can enjoy economic success sooner!

Mike Ramos, founder of Your Car Dealer Bond LLC (YCDB), developed The Roadmap to help both new and existing dealers excel in this business. Mike’s professional background consists of over 22 years of experience in the insurance segment of the automotive dealer division. He spent 18 years at Pacific Specialty Insurance Company where he held a series of positions including Director of National Commercial and Powersports Operations. He was awarded top producer at Eastwood Insurance Services, which at the time was one of the top five largest insurance agencies in California.

Life is too short, but your success doesn’t have to be! Learn all you can about the used car dealer field. Invest in yourself by ordering our used auto dealer training and avoid risking the future stability of your dealership.

Click the Link Below to Get Started with “The Roadmap”

https://www.cal-surety.com/used-auto-dealer-training/

About Your Car Dealer Bond