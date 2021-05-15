Acclaimed Fashion Designer Sabina Uskenova Launches “So You Dare” Apparel Brand

It’s no secret that despite all of the amazing things happening in the American fashion world, that the standards in Europe are much higher, where most of the world’s great designers mastered their trade. In that spirit, extremely talented and successful Kazakhstan-born fashion designer Sabina Uskenova has announced exciting news for the style-conscious. The passionate and skilled artist has launched the new fashion brand “So You Dare”, based out of Los Angeles. The new brand doesn’t just deliver clothing but a whole exciting lifestyle for bold and confident people, who value their own comfort, but wish to remain stylish in any situation. The enthusiasm surrounding “So You Dare” is high and rising.

“Wear to dare,” commented Sabina about the new fashion house. “I am so happy to be here in Los Angeles, ground zero for fashion in many ways, where our designs can reach the audience it is absolutely intended for. Come experience the high energy with us.”

Sabina certainly brings to the table not just remarkable design work which can be caught with just a glance at the brand’s first collection, but also a truly impressive background. She is a graduate of Istituto Marangoni, Italy, along with general business studies at UCLA. Her fashion design work outside of school saw her working hard alongside some of Kazakhstan’s most famous fashion designers.

Currently, “So You Dare” has a number of eye-opening and head turning collections to chose from with some highlights that include the So You Dare Denim Collection, Relaxed Collection, Dream Collection, Vegan Leather Collectioand, Statement pieces and much more.

