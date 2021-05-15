Less than 4 weeks to go until the Future Soldier Technology USA Conference

Key topics to be discussed include: Enhancing soldier lethality, Next Generation Squad Weapon, Advanced target acquisition systems, Soldier sensors, Manned unmanned teaming, Communication systems, Battlespace management, Soldier sustainability, Systems trialling and evaluation, Synthetic training environments and Augmented reality.

As the worlds biggest meeting of soldier modernization specialists from across NATO-aligned defence forces, this two-day event will provide excellent networking opportunities for those shaping the future of soldier tech through partnerships and innovation.

Military and industry representatives attending the conference include:

US: Combat Capabilities Development Command, Capabilities Development Directorate, Combat Development and Integration, Department of Defense, Ground Combat Element Systems, PEO C3T, PEO Soldier, US Army Armor School, US Army Futures Command, US Marine Corps Systems Command

Other Organizations: British Army, Canadian Army, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory  UK, Leonardo DRS, Redcom Laboratories, Swedish Armed Forces



Gold Sponsor: Leonardo DRS



Sponsors: Axon, Domo Tactical Communications and REDCOM



SMis 2nd Annual Future Soldier Technology USA



June 8-9, 2021



Virtual Event: Online Access Only



