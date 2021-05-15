AVTODOM Pulkovo is the laureate of the national championship of the international competition Global Customer Experience Challenge

The Global Customer Experience Challenge is a completely new online competition for sales and after-sales personnel of Mercedes-Benz dealerships. The competition is organized as a successor of the international competition Global TechMasters, which held in 2005-2014. New digital technologies used in the competition allowed participants to demonstrate their skills and knowledge without leaving their jobs. 1.5 months of competition was not easy for all employees of Mercedes-Benz dealerships. Almost 6000 people from 1609 teams around the planet have joined the competition for the title of the best team in the world. 107 teams took part in the Russian qualifying stage. 32 teams qualified for the National Championship, three AVTODOM Pulkovo teams among them.

«The team of our dealership center consists of customer-oriented and close-knit specialists who can solve any questions of customers at all stages of work. Participation in the Championship motivated our employees to improve their knowledge in the field of service and quality of service. Daily self-improvement helped us to increase the reputation of the dealership in the eyes of existing customers and win the trust of new Mercedes-Benz fans»,  commented Mikhail Glumov, director of AVTODOM Pulkovo, official dealer Mercedes-Benz.

