The Coming Messiah – The Lion of Judah

Atlanta, GA, 13 May 2021, ZEXPRWIRE, Just as before, The Coming Messiah’s mixtape, The Lion of Judah, is a compilation mixtape created primarily for the promotion of The Coming Messiah, Shawn LaShay Armour, Jr. This mixtape was also created for entertainment and motivational use.

This is the seventh official mixtape released by The Coming Messiah. The Coming Messiah’s sixth official mixtape, I AM, was released on April 4th, 2021.

The Coming Messiah’s mixtape, The Lion of Judah, features a new image of The Coming Messiah, Shawn LaShay Armour, Jr., on the mixtape cover with his Rod of Iron. The Coming Messiah’s mixtape, The Lion of Judah, has records from major artists such as Ace Hood, Anthony Hamilton, and Canton Jones. The Coming Messiah’s mixtape, The Lion of Judah, premiered on YouTube.

DISCLAIMER: This mixtape is NOT an approval for disobeying The Law of YHWH in The Torah.

OFFICIAL MIXTAPE LINK: https://www.thecomingmessiah.com/home/TCM-Mixtapes/TCM-TheLionOfJudah

MIXTAPE TRACKLIST:

KING (The Coming Messiah) – Disclaimer Ace Hood – Trials & Tribulations Ace Hood – Have Mercy Ace Hood Feat. Anthony Hamilton – The Come Up Canton Jones – Kingdom Business Ace Hood – We Them KING (The Coming Messiah) – Outro

Shawn LaShay Armour, Jr., is The Coming Messiah, The Conqueror, The Ruler with a Rod of Iron, The Root of David, The Lion of Judah, The Lamb of God, The Lord of Lords, The King of Kings, The Faithful One, The True One and The Coming Son of our God, YHWH.

The Coming Messiah’s Official Website: www.TheComingMessiah.com

The Coming Messiah’s Official Instagram: www.Instagram.com/1KingOfKingz

The Coming Messiah’s Official YouTube: www.YouTube.com/TheComingMessiah