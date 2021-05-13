Selling a home can be easy when you work with reputable home buyers Plan B Homebuyers

When working with Plan B Homebuyers, homeowners can expect a smooth, stress-free selling process with no strings attached.

Plan B Homebuyers is a family-owned business that was founded in January of 2005 by Brian Meidam. They have helped many homeowners get out of different situations ranging from divorce, probate/estate, foreclosure, relocating, short sales, tax issues, flawed foundations, and more.

The company services are professional, prompt, and of course, free of charge. This is because they are genuinely interested in helping the homeowners they work with, and they cannot do that if they put barriers in front of them.

If Plan B Homebuyers is not the ideal solution for a homeowner, the team will ensure the homeowner is provided with the advice needed to head in the right direction. They are well-known in the Milwaukee community and have an excellent reputation they are very proud of.

Brian is a specialist in assisting homeowners with their real estate needs, whatever the situation may be. He moved to Milwaukee in 2001 after graduating from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater. In 2007, he left the corporate world to pursue his passion for real estate full-time and has never looked back.

If you need to sell your Milwaukee house fast, Plan B Homebuyers is the right company to help you. They know time is valuable, and that’s the main reason their selling process is so simple and doesn’t require any work from homeowners.

When selling to Plan B Homebuyers, homeowners don’t have to worry about cleaning or repairing the house, worry about the lengthy paperwork that realtors require, wait for months to complete a sale, and best of all, no fees and commissions.

The process is simple; the first step is to contact Plan B Homebuyers and share the details about the property. The more information, the better. If the house meets the buying criteria, a representative will set up an appointment to walk through the house and evaluate it. Once done, a fair, no-obligation, and all-cash offer will be presented.

Should the offer be accepted, Plan B Homebuyers can close with a local reputable title company. The closing date is entirely up to the homeowner, cash in hand in as little as seven days.

At Plan B Homebuyers, we buy houses in Milwaukee and look forward to helping homeowners find solutions to their homeownership problems so they can move on with their lives and get a fresh start.

Those looking to learn more about Milwaukee companies that buy houses for cash are invited to learn more about Plan B Homebuyers, your trusted cash house buyers.

Contact Name: Brian Meidam

Email: brian@planbhomebuyers.com

About Plan B Homebuyers

Plan B HomeBuyers is a real estate solutions company focused on providing win-win solutions to homeowners.