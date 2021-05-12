New Book, Spiritual Power Tools: Dream Fulfillment Kit Offers Help for Those Suffering in Pandemic

Industry: Religion
How do we re-enter our world after over a year of lockdown? Is it safe to come out of our caves?
The pandemic and many other unprecedented trials these past year have caused some of us to be crises mode or stewing in anxiety. For those who have suffered from abuse, have PTSD or emotional trauma, this last year may have amplified the anxiety, fear and sense of powerlessness. For others it’s hard to talk about because we can’t see the wounds and don’t have the words, we just know there’s a good reason to be afraid—look at all the proof the last year has shown us!
The book, Spiritual Power Tools: Dream Fulfillment Kit helps lift the reader from a sense of impossibility but also teaches spiritual power tools for them to not only come out of the cave, but use this time to thrive and to bring forth their dreams. Brooke teaches these tools in her classes and coaching, and has written a book for everyone to use. Spiritual Power Tools are transformative and teach you that every situation in your life can actually become a vehicle for your success.
