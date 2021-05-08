Pearson Media Group Grants Sponsorship to Siafa B. Neal’s Winning Potentiality

Pearson Media Group is known for constantly coming up with impressive and awe-inspiring outputs. Over the years, they have built a solid reputation in the industry for creating and distributing innovative, revolutionary concept. They plan to take on new heights in 2021 by working with top cinematographers in bringing various authors excellent works to television screens.



Neal proves how this mere chess game can be a learning aid to explain why an individual responds with particular behavioral patterns to certain circumstances if an advantage is present. Conversely, this book is a fresh and smart technique of utilizing common anthropological societies concepts to understand chess.



The book dives into different types of players and playing techniques. It raises the awareness of the imperative notion of chess players who either play with compassion or with a passion. In Advance Chess, a much more impressive idea being offered is using the quality of play tactics without prejudice over winning or losing a match. Together with the other thought-provoking theories, this idea may provide a substantial report of the factors underlying human behavior characteristics.

Neals inferential take of this topic can be a fun discussion opener. Additionally, chess players can use it for developing logical strategic abilities.



Advance Chess: Extrapolative Insights Of The Double Set Game: Matrix Logistics Poly-Plextics Informatics

Written by Siafa B. Neal

Published by CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Published Date: February 8, 2016

Paperback: $33.00



About the Author

Siafa B. Neal is a Grand-Master / Founder / Inventor / Instructor / Author / Artist / Designer – Advance 3-D Model Matrix Vector Logistics Chess.



