Discovery and Georgia Aquarium Enter Into All-New Multi-Platform Content Partnership To Document Animal Experiences and Global Conservation Efforts

Discovery and Georgia Aquarium together will increase the availability of aquatic animal conservation and animal care content through an exciting new multi-platform partnership. This collaboration will provide Discoverys multi-platform audiences and discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service, with immediate access to innovative real-time content that will highlight Georgia Aquariums global conservation efforts and major milestones of the animals who call the 11 million gallons of water at the Atlanta-based aquarium home.

The content created by the all-new partnership will include milestone moments with animals, featuring celebrations of the birth of animals; day to day activities at the aquarium; and expert-led analysis of animal stories in the news. Other content will include virtual field trips; social media live stream events with animals and aquarists; in-depth photo galleries on Discovery.com; and content that will help raise awareness of endangered aquatic species.

We are pleased to partner with Georgia Aquarium to bring the Discovery audiences up-close to a wide range of very special creatures as we celebrate aquatic animals and their milestones with excitement and immediacy, said Kristen Variola, Senior Vice President, Multiplatform Production and Digital Strategy, Discovery. We hope to inspire and educate across all our platforms about not just aquatic animals, but the environments they inhabit while fostering a connection to our natural world.

We are thrilled for this new partnership with Discovery which allows us to bring Georgia Aquarium to an even larger audience and connect them with the waters of the world, said Dr. Brian Davis, President and CEO of Georgia Aquarium. It is our hope to highlight the issues facing our aquatic ecosystems and what people can do to preserve these unique habitats. Partnering with Discovery, their incredible reach and innovative platforms, will be instrumental in continuing our mission of inspiring a healthy respect for the aquatic world.

The Aquarium, which ran for two seasons on Animal Planet (2019-2020) and provided viewers with a behind the scenes look at Georgia Aquarium, is available in its entirety on discovery+.

