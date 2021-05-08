Kingman, AZ Author Writes Insightful Current Events Book

Dark Moon Rising, a new book by RJ Esquerra, has been released by RoseDog Books.

After the historical year 2020, many people have begun to sit back and reflect on their beliefs when it comes to race, class, and equality. Author RJ Esquerra does just that in this groundbreaking nonfiction book. Read along as Esquerra poignantly discusses his experiences living in a sundown town on the outskirts of Arizona. This book speaks to those looking to open their hearts and their minds to move toward a better world.

Dark Moon Rising is a 46-page paperback. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.