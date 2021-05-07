PM praises the role of the armed forces in the fight against COVID-19

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has praised the role of the armed forces in the fight against COVID-19.

Referring to a write up by Shri Rajnath Singh, Raksha Mantri, titled “Fighting the Invisible Enemy: MoD’s Response on COVID-19 Surge”,the Prime Minister said in a tweet:

‘Jal’, ‘Thal’ and ‘Nabh’…our armed forces have left no stone unturned in strengthening the fight against COVID-19.”

