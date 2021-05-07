COVID-19 Vaccination Update- Day 111

The Liberalised and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has come into force from 1st May 2021. Registration for the newly eligible population groups has commenced on 28th April.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 16,48,76,248 as per the 8 pm provisional report today.
2,62,932 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 11,64,076 across 12 States/UT. Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.
S. No.
States
Total
1
Chhattisgarh
1,026
2
Delhi
1,83,498
3
Gujarat
2,24,090
4
Haryana
1,68,367
5
Jammu & Kashmir
21,249
6
Karnataka
7,067
7
Maharashtra
2,15,145
8
Odisha
28,163
9
Punjab
2,184
10
Rajasthan
2,18,450
11
Tamil Nadu
8,418
12
Uttar Pradesh
86,419
Total
11,64,076
The total of 16,48,76,248 include 95,00,564 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 63,91,562 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,37,58,487 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 75,36,320 FLWs (2nd dose), and 11,64,076 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose). 5,42,89,107 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 53,44,986 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,33,18,278 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,35,72,868 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).
HCWs
FLWs
Age Group 18-44 years
Age Group 45-60 years
Above 60 Years
Total Achievement
1st Dose
2nd Dose
1st Dose
2nd Dose
1st Dose
1st Dose
2nd Dose
1st Dose
2nd Dose
1st Dose
2nd Dose
95,00,564
63,91,562
1,37,58,487
75,36,320
11,64,076
5,42,89,107
53,44,986
5,33,18,278
1,35,72,868
13,20,30,512
3,28,45,736
As on Day-111 of the vaccination drive (6th May, 2021), total 22,98,530 vaccine doses were given. 10,24,548 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 12,73,982 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.
Date: 6th May 2021 (111th Day)
HCWs
FLWs
Age Group 18-44 years
Age Group 45-60 years
Above 60 Years
Total Achievement
1st Dose
2nd Dose
1st Dose
2nd Dose
1st Dose
1st Dose
2nd Dose
1st Dose
2nd Dose
1st Dose
2nd Dose
19,262
36,499
94,705
1,07,709
2,62,932
4,54,735
4,88,144
1,92,914
6,41,630
10,24,548
12,73,982
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.
