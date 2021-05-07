Mango Animate Officially Releases Their Text Video Maker

Mango Animate has announced the official release of their Mango Animate Text Video Maker (Mango Animate TM). Anticipation of the release has been high and the software is expected to do well in the animation industry. Text videos are becoming increasingly popular, and like always, Mango Animate has a finger on the pulse of the animation sector. The release could not have come at a better time. Like all Mango Animate’s software, this text video maker promises ease of use and professional results.

In today’s world where advertising is done mostly on social media, intros and outros are almost a necessity in any video that aims to get results. Mango Animate Text Video Maker has a built-in intro and outro feature that lets users introduce their ideas brilliantly and close their videos with strong calls to action.

With Mango Animate TM, anyone can create stunning text videos without any technical knowledge or experience. The simple yet powerful kinetic typography editor will let users add text and place it in appropriate sentence groups to match the video. Different font styles and sizes can be applied with ease. Users can also add backgrounds, icons, and typography animations to make their videos pop. Scores of animation effects and motion graphics will make videos more eye-catching.

Existing text content such as blogs and articles can be converted to more engaging text videos. First-class text-to-speech (TTS) technique ensures that the user can choose the ideal voice to reach their target audience. Mango Animate Text Video Maker features several authentic accents in many languages, giving users complete control over the sound of their videos. The text video maker also generates text from imported and recorded audio for crisp, clear subtitles.

Videos created with Mango Animate Text Video Maker are optimized for social media. From choosing the canvas size and aspect ratio to customizing the video cover and exporting in various formats, users are able to ensure that their videos meet the upload requirements of their chosen social media platform.

Chief Designer of Mango Animate, Selena Lee says “Our hard work was definitely worth it. I’m sure our customers will be satisfied.”

About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a young and innovative animation video and gif maker, full of creativity and passion for fun and lively animated videos. Packed with a rich library of free media and templates, Mango Animate offers ready-to-go tools and elements to create stunning animated videos for any use, from education to marketing, appealing to all age groups. The software is dedicated to making video creation more accessible to everyone.