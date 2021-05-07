Gya Labs Introduces New Organic Products For The Women of our Lives

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Gya Labs has introduced two new products to the Organic Essential Oils collection, crafted especially for the special mothers and mother-figures out there. This release comes hot on the heels of Gya Labs’ recently released new skincare and body care product lines, on top of the existing pure essential oil collection, featuring products newly launched on the brand website and Amazon shopfront.

Mothers and maternal figures are the cornerstone of every home, community and society. With that in mind, Gya Labs introduces Organic Myrrh Essential Oil, extracted from organically-sourced myrrh from farms in Yemen. Gya Labs recommends using this to complement an aromatherapy practice, either by adding several drops to an aroma diffuser (or as per the appliance’s directions) along with other essential oils for relaxation in the evenings, or to add a drop to any skincare product and use as usual for an elevated self-care experience. Myrrh oil is renowned as one of the three gifts given to baby Jesus according to the bible, and has long been revered for its therapeutic properties.

Also launched this month is Gya Labs Organic Atlas Cedarwood Oil, sourced from Morocco. A scent that’s long been associated with aromatherapy and traditional luxury, cedarwood oil lends its relevance to modern mothers with its calming, soothing scent, ideal in the evenings after a long, stressful day. At Gya Labs, the recommended aromatherapy usage is to blend it with lavender essential oil in a diffuser, or to dilute it with a neutral carrier oil such as jojoba oil for a soothing, moisturising oil massage in the evenings.

Gya Labs wishes all mothers and mother figures out there a happy Mother’s Day! Gya Labs current collection encompasses a range of pure and blended aromatherapy oils, carrier oils, skincare and bodycare products aimed at uplifting simple routines at home into enjoyable, transformative self-care experiences for every person. Shop Gya Labs aromatherapy range online where orders above US$70 enjoy a discount of 15% off and free shipping. Terms and conditions apply.

Gya Labs aims to promote self-care and uplift everyday experiences with a curated collection of aromatherapy and personal care products. Our customer-centric approach to design and wellness has led a core selection of signature essential oils and blends. In 2021, Gya Labs aims to expand within the aromatherapy arena and in the direction of skincare and body care products to meet customer demands. Visit us at www.gyalabs.com or on Amazon.

About Gya Labs