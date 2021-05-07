Hong Kong – Vacancies in Kowloon City District Council, Tsuen Wan District Council and Sai Kung District Council

Vacancies in Kowloon City District Council, Tsuen Wan District Council and Sai Kung District Council ******************************************************************************************



The Government declared by notices in the Gazette today (May 7) the existence of three vacant elected seats in the Kowloon City District Council To Kwa Wan South Constituency, the Tsuen Wan District Council Ma Wan Constituency and the Sai Kung District Council Kwan Po Constituency.

The Court of First Instance of the High Court ruled on March 25, 2021, that Mr Lee Hin Long, an elected member of the Kowloon City District Council, was not duly elected. In accordance with section 26(d) of the District Councils Ordinance (Cap. 547), his office has become vacant since March 25, 2021.



Moreover, following the resignation of elected members Mr Tam Hoi Pong of the Tsuen Wan District Council and Mr Lai Ming Chak of the Sai Kung District Council, their offices have become vacant since April 20, 2021, and May 1, 2021, respectively, pursuant to section 26(b) of the District Councils Ordinance (Cap. 547).