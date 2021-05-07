Hong Kong – Tender period for Provision of Universal Accessibility Facilities at Footbridges, Elevated Walkways and Subways – Package 4 Contract 2 extended

Tender period for Provision of Universal Accessibility Facilities at Footbridges, Elevated Walkways and Subways – Package 4 Contract 2 extended ******************************************************************************************



​The Highways Department (HyD) announced today (May 7) that in response to requests from interested tenderers, the tender period for the contract for Provision of Universal Accessibility Facilities at Footbridges, Elevated Walkways and Subways – Package 4 Contract 2 (Contract No. HY/2020/09) has been extended to noon on June 18.



The HyD invited tenders for the contract on February 26. The tender period was originally scheduled to expire at noon on May 21.



The extension of the tender period was gazetted today.



The HyD has appointed WSP (Asia) Limited as the consultant to supervise the construction works. For enquiries, please call WSP (Asia) Limited at 2579 8509.

